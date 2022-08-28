Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Shares Gap Up to $318.86

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $318.86, but opened at $327.98. Ubiquiti shares last traded at $332.00, with a volume of 176 shares.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ubiquiti

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,124,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34,535 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the period. SW Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ubiquiti by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

