Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,168 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Umpqua Trading Down 2.5 %

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.98. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Umpqua Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

