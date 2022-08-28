Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Head to Head Comparison

Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI – Get Rating) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Union Dental and Oak Street Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Dental N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oak Street Health $1.43 billion 4.66 -$409.40 million ($2.20) -12.57

Union Dental has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oak Street Health.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Union Dental has a beta of 4.72, meaning that its share price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Street Health has a beta of 3.05, meaning that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Union Dental and Oak Street Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Dental 0 0 0 0 N/A Oak Street Health 1 5 10 0 2.56

Oak Street Health has a consensus price target of $34.18, suggesting a potential upside of 23.56%. Given Oak Street Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than Union Dental.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Oak Street Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Union Dental and Oak Street Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Dental N/A N/A N/A Oak Street Health -27.11% -1,883.59% -25.98%

Summary

Oak Street Health beats Union Dental on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Union Dental

Union Dental Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides detal services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice. The company is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

