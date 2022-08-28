Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Union Jack Oil Price Performance
UJO stock opened at GBX 32 ($0.39) on Friday. Union Jack Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 33 ($0.40). The company has a market capitalization of £36.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.25.
About Union Jack Oil
See Also
