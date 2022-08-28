Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Cut to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $242.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $235.00. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $231.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.46 and a 200-day moving average of $234.05. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,726,000 after buying an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 282.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile



Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

