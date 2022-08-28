Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Position Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 30,426 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,242,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U opened at $44.58 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $63.17.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $400,733.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,143,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,700,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at $12,243,053.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $400,733.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,143,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,700,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,024 shares of company stock valued at $781,449 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on U shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

