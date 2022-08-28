Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Ithaka Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 47,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 126.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Price Performance

U stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 2.13. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 5,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $225,021.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 259,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,633,482.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 5,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $225,021.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 259,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,633,482.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $400,733.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,143,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,700,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,024 shares of company stock worth $781,449 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

