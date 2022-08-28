Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Sells $800,000.00 in Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $38.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $40.25.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

