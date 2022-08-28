UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Large Volume Increase

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 92,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,315,655 shares.The stock last traded at $4.02 and had previously closed at $3.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TIGR. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on UP Fintech from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet cut UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

UP Fintech Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $627.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.63 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 656,305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,800,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 498,839 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth $938,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 227,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 167,393 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

See Also

