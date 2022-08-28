Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Position Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 32,647 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,941 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,053 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 61,397 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 60,386 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ URBN opened at $21.70 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.27.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.