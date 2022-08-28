UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Down 20.5% in August

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

UTStarcom Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.