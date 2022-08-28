Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Up to $38.75

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.75, but opened at $39.85. Valhi shares last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Valhi Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $634.60 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.51%.

Valhi Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Valhi

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Valhi by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Valhi by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Valhi by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Valhi by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valhi by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi

(Get Rating)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.