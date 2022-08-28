Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Upgraded to “B+” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

VMI opened at $284.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.01. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $289.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,211.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,812,012.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,219 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,271,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,679,000 after purchasing an additional 54,291 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,012,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 817,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,666,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 795,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,951 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

