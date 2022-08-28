Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $19.14

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.14, but opened at $21.00. Valneva shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Valneva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get Valneva alerts:

Valneva Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Valneva Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 4th quarter valued at $3,369,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Valneva during the first quarter worth about $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.