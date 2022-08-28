Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,449,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 74,297 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $108,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.6% in the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $194,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $411,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valvoline Trading Down 4.9 %

VVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.33. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.75.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also

