Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 159.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

ORI stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.48%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

