Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,318,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,311,000 after purchasing an additional 572,545 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,228,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,934,000 after buying an additional 2,332,082 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,564,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,553,000 after buying an additional 393,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,826,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after buying an additional 125,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,398,000.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 5.6 %

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

SHO stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.