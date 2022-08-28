Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 840 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in TopBuild by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Zelman & Associates downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

TopBuild Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of BLD opened at $184.39 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $150.71 and a 52-week high of $284.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.62 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.