Van ECK Associates Corp Has $150,000 Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,089 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 436.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,198 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,897,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,474,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OVV opened at $53.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.82. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

