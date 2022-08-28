Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 586 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAT. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $28.53 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at American Assets Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.04%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $597,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,717,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,651,247.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $597,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,717,484 shares in the company, valued at $200,651,247.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $285,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,797,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,078,760.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 162,071 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAT. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Read More

