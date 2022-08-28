Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Global Frontier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC now owns 285,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,604,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 4.5 %

WAL opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average of $79.84. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $68.41 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

