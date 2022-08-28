Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Amedisys by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 194.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 98.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 340,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,706,000 after buying an additional 168,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Amedisys by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after buying an additional 106,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $120.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $188.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMED. Cowen dropped their price target on Amedisys to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amedisys

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amedisys Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

