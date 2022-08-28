Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,011,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,633,000 after purchasing an additional 354,859 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,144,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,136 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,443,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,795,000 after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,240,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,044,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 4.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,981,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,168,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of FYBR opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.86. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $35.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FYBR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

