Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 6,893 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,273,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,155,000 after acquiring an additional 70,570 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,566,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06.

