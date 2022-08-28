Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Up 20.5% in August

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the July 31st total of 855,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,701,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 183.5% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 336.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.88. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $53.53.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.091 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

