Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Short Interest Up 36.1% in August

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the July 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTAQ opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Institutional Trading of Ventoux CCM Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTAQ. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 1,706.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Company Profile

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors in North America.

