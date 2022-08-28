Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,641 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 618.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.11. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $54.13.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.37 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $141,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $141,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Stapley bought 60,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,897.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

