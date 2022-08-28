Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 193.84% from the stock’s previous close.

VRNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.79. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,263,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,711,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 674,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,377 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

