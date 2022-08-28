Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Gap Up to $10.59

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.59, but opened at $11.16. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 723 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Verona Pharma Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $767.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,263,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,711,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 674,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,377. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,101,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth $1,841,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

