Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Gap Up to $16.44

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.44, but opened at $17.13. Verra Mobility shares last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 3,361 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Verra Mobility Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Institutional Trading of Verra Mobility

About Verra Mobility

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 202.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

