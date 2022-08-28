Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,072 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 291.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

