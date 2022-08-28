VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

VICI stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.58%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

