VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Short Interest Update

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the July 31st total of 9,040,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Shawn Singh acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,234 shares in the company, valued at $106,459.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other VistaGen Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,637,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,367,184.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn Singh bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,459.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $171,000 over the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VistaGen Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 13,049,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,895,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 285,558 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 390,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 189,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VistaGen Therapeutics Trading Down 8.3 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTGN. Jefferies Financial Group cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of VTGN opened at $0.19 on Friday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.53.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.13% and a negative net margin of 5,614.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

