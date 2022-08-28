Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Gap Down to $15.88

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.88, but opened at $15.45. Vita Coco shares last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 209 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.47 million and a P/E ratio of 62.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06.

Insider Activity

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jane Prior sold 18,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $285,608.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,678.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Jane Prior sold 18,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $285,608.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,678.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $30,304.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,240. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vita Coco by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Vita Coco by 154.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.