VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Short Interest Down 20.5% in August

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the July 31st total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

VMW stock opened at $118.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. VMware has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,220. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in VMware by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in VMware by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

