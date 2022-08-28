Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Volkswagen from €270.00 ($275.51) to €280.00 ($285.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Volkswagen from €280.00 ($285.71) to €230.00 ($234.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.67.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.61. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65.

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). Volkswagen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $74.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

