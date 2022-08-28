Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the July 31st total of 117,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Vyant Bio to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Vyant Bio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vyant Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vyant Bio stock. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Country Club Bank GFN owned about 0.07% of Vyant Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Vyant Bio Stock Down 3.4 %

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Vyant Bio has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

(Get Rating)

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.