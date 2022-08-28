Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Update

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,900 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the July 31st total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wal-Mart de México Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:WMMVY opened at $34.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16. Wal-Mart de México has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

