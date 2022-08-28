WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Down to $12.37

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.37, but opened at $12.05. WalkMe shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 104 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WKME. Barclays cut their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WalkMe from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WalkMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on WalkMe from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

WalkMe Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $965.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of -0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.53 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 92.90% and a negative net margin of 45.42%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 11.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 76.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Featured Articles

