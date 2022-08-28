Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the July 31st total of 187,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 764.3 days.

Warehouses De Pauw Price Performance

WDPSF stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82. Warehouses De Pauw has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48.

Get Warehouses De Pauw alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Warehouses De Pauw to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Warehouses De Pauw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Warehouses De Pauw from €39.00 ($39.80) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warehouses De Pauw presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

About Warehouses De Pauw

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouses De Pauw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouses De Pauw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.