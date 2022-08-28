Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the July 31st total of 187,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 764.3 days.
Warehouses De Pauw Price Performance
WDPSF stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82. Warehouses De Pauw has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Warehouses De Pauw to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Warehouses De Pauw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Warehouses De Pauw from €39.00 ($39.80) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warehouses De Pauw presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.
About Warehouses De Pauw
WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.
