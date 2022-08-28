Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the July 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Washington Federal Price Performance

NASDAQ WAFDP opened at $20.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.20. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $27.01.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

