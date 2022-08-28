Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 13,550 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.0% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $69,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $163.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.18.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

