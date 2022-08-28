Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Update

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the July 31st total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
WEG Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WEGZY opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. WEG has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $7.77.
WEG Company Profile
