Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Update

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the July 31st total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

WEG Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WEGZY opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. WEG has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

WEG Company Profile

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

