Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 38,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 676,012 shares.The stock last traded at $20.89 and had previously closed at $20.20.

WB has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global lowered Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC reduced their price target on Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.58 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 171.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 17.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

