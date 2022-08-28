Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Short Interest Down 39.6% in August

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,294,900 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the July 31st total of 2,143,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 301.1 days.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

Shares of WRFRF opened at $4.78 on Friday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $5.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67.

About Wharf Real Estate Investment

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.

