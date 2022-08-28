Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.00.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $159.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $145.93 and a 1 year high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.71.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Whirlpool by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.