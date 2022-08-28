Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Short Interest Down 20.7% in August

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the July 31st total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Whitehaven Coal Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WHITF opened at $5.52 on Friday. Whitehaven Coal has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Whitehaven Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It produces metallurgical and thermal coal. The company operates four mines in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in North West New South Wales, three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, and Werris Creek; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

