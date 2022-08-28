Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Short Interest Update

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the July 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 658,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $207.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.31. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $249.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.32. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,437,475.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

