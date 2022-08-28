WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Shares in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Liberty Energy by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Capital One Financial boosted their target price on Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

LBRT opened at $15.63 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,563.00 and a beta of 2.31.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.39. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $154,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,187,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,326.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $154,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,187,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,326.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,121,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,013,880. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Further Reading

