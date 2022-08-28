WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 129.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.19.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS opened at $95.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

